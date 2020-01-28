Equipment Problems Blamed For Power Outage

PG&E power outage in Arnold area View Photo

Arnold, CA –PG&E is reporting a power outage in the Arnold area of Calaveras County.

The lights went out for 44 customers just before 9 a.m. east of Highway 4 stretching from Lighting Lane to Moran Road. Those without electricity are along Thunderbolt Trail, Mustang road, Mitchel Drive, Airacobora Avenue, and Calaveritas Drive. The utility confirms that a repair crew is investigating and “a preliminary determination is that the outage was caused by an equipment issue,” but what that issue has not yet been obtained. The company gives an estimated restoration time of 8 p.m.