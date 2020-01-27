Calaveras Supervisors To Hear Reports About Facilities, Airport And Cannabis Program

Calaveras County Board of Supervisors 2019 View Photo

San Andreas, CA — A list of items will face the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors at its final meeting of January.

There be several informational reports delivered to the board. They will address topics like the new Cannabis Regulatory Program, the Facilities Ad Hoc Committee, the county’s Airport Layout Plan, and projects in response to recent natural disasters. Click here to read an earlier story about 2020 priorities from Board Chair Merita Callaway.

The board will discuss its Community Development Block Grant Application and vote to approve the selection of Food Bank Services, Senior Transportation Services, and Housing Rehabilitation Services to its application request.

Tuesday’s regular session will begin at 9am at the Government Center in San Andreas.