Local Overhaul Of The Voting System

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views will focus on some big changes coming for the March Primary Election.

As part of a new state program, all registered voters in Tuolumne County will receive a vote-by-mail ballot during the first week of February. Traditional polling sites on Election Day (March 3) are going away in favor of new Voting Centers. In addition to the Tuolumne County Elections Main Office in downtown Sonora, Voting Centers will open February 22-March 3 at the Tuolumne Memorial Hall and Wilson Realty in Jamestown. Additional centers will open February 29-March 3 at the Groveland Library and Twain Harte Bible Church (former Black Oak School).

Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor Controller Debi Bautista will explain it all on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views. She’ll also speak about new election equipment her office recently received with state funding, and talk about election security.