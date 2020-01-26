End Of January Roadwork And An Event Road Closure

Orient Express Run in Chinese Camp View Photo

Caltrans has work scheduled this week that will delay travel in a few areas in the Mother Lode.

Night work from Highway 108 to Woods Creek will restrict traffic to one lane for utility work. The work will begin at 9 pm Sunday, January 26th until Monday morning at 5:30 am and each night though Friday morning causing an estimated 10-minutes of delay. Those same hours and days expect utility crews at the Yosemite Junction and at Obyrnes Ferry Road on Highway 108 at night to also cause 10-minute delays.

Sewer work in the Moccasin area described as at Marsh Flat Road and Highway 120 will restrict the left and right shoulder on Monday, January 27th.

In Calaveras County, work continues on the new traffic signal at the new James Dalton Medical Center in Angels Camp. As reported here , the nearly 10,000-square foot multi-million-dollar rural health care center plans to open this month. The Caltrans traffic signal work will begin Tuesday and go through Friday along Highway 49 from Sultana Lane to Lee Lane. The work is scheduled from 8am-4pm and will restrict some of the lanes and the left and right shoulders and may delay traffic for five minutes.

Keep in mind the Orient Express Run next weekend in Chinese Camp will fully close Highway 120 from Simms Road to Red Hill Road for that event. The closure is scheduled between 10 and 11 am.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.