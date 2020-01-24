Possible Water Contamination Brings Concerns Surrounding Lake Tulloch Grow Bust

Illegal grow bust at Lake Tulloch home in the Copperopolis area View Photos

Copperopolis, CA – A drug raid made on a Lake Tulloch property raises concerns about possible water contamination and high levels of CO2 gas, which created an immediate health hazard to the drug enforcement team.

When members of the Calaveras County Marijuana Enforcement Unit raided a home in the 100 block of Poker Flat Road in Copperopolis the smell of carbon dioxide was pungent. It led the team to an attached garage that had been converted into a marijuana growing room.

Inside deputies discovered a device that burns Liquid Propane to create carbon dioxide pumping the gas into the room. The garage and residence were evacuated so that both could be ventilated. Additional liquid fertilizers and chemicals were later found in the garage as well.

Uncovered also was a hose to remove excess liquid routed into a storm drain leading into the lake from the shoreline home. Investigators say they have notified the appropriate allied agencies for possible inspections and additional charges. The house was red-tagged by Calaveras County Code Compliance for numerous electrical and other safety hazards.

While 185 marijuana plants and other unidentified evidence were seized from the property,

no arrests were made as no one was at the resident when the raid took place. Detectives relay that this is an ongoing investigation.