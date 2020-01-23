Man Found In Amador Found With Amnesia, Head Injury

Man with head injury, no personal recollection found Jan 22 2020 Jackson Police bulletin View Photo

Jackson, CA – More questions than answers are circulating about a case involving a man who police found injured in a ditch and unable to recall his name.

According to Jackson Police, Wednesday in the late afternoon officers in the Pine Grove area of Highway 88 and French Gulch Road located and contacted the man, who was suffering from an apparent head injury and could not recall either his identity or how he got wounded.

After medical responders transported the man to Sutter Amador Hospital for treatment, officers continued trying to see if he could recall his name or any other helpful identifying information. While the man had no recollection and nothing on his person but $30 in cash, he agreed to let officers take a photo to post, asking for the public’s help.

Thursday morning, just before 9:30 police posted that the man had been positively identified and that they were working to put him in touch with his family. Clarke Broadcasting called police for an update and heard that no other details are currently available as to the man’s identity, where he is from or the nature of his head injury.