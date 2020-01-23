Bill Would Require PG&E To Reimburse Customers During Planned Outages

California State Capitol Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — A proposed law in the California legislature is designed to encourage utility companies to conduct smaller, more targeted, planned power outages.

The bill, authored by Democrat Scott Wiener, would require companies like PG&E to reimburse people for things like lost wages and spoiled food. This past Fall PG&E was aggressive in its efforts of turning off electricity during times of high fire risk in hopes of preventing large wildfires.

PG&E has sent a letter to state lawmakers in opposition to the bill, arguing that the outages are conducted to protect communities.

If passed, it would impact all investor-owned utilities in the state and require the company shareholders to create a fund, and provide reimbursements within a couple of weeks of the outage. State lawmakers would also be allowed to fine utility companies if they deem the outages are unreasonable.