A Chance To Meet Tuolumne County 2020 Candidates

Sonora, CA – The public will get several chances to meet the candidates running for Tuolumne County offices face to face and ask questions important to them.

Clarke Broadcasting has been notified of four candidate nights with the first one being offered tonight (Wednesday, January 22). The State of Jefferson Candidate Night will be held at the Board of Supervisors Chambers on the 4th floor of the Tuolumne County Administration Center located at 2 South Green Street in Sonora. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. beginning with a presentation by the Registrar of Voters, Debi Bautista, who will be discussing all the new laws and followed by a question and answer period with the 2020 candidates.

The next opportunity to have questions ready for those running for county supervisors will be on January 28, a Tuesday. The Tuolumne County Farm Bureau is having the supervisor candidates on hand to answer questions. Doors of the Sonora Opera Hall at 250 South Washington Street will open at 5:30 p.m. and the program will start at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to check-in and give the Farm Bureau their questions to read.

Another supervisor candidate’s forum to address county issues is the League of Women Voters, which relays that all candidates for those positions have accepted their invitation and have agreed to participate. The event will be moderated by Dr. Santanu Bandyopadhyay, President of Columbia College. Save the date for January 30, Thursday from 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Sonora Opera Hall on South Washington Street.

In the month of February, the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce is holding a Meet the Candidates Night. At this event, the candidates running for elected offices will answer questions submitted by chamber members. It is slated for Tuesday, February 11, beginning at 6 p.m. and running until 9 p.m. also at the Tuolumne County Administration Center building in the Board of Supervisors Chambers (4th Floor, 2 S Green Street, Sonora).

