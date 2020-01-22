Kirk Highlights Issues Facing County And District Three

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog.

Topics he addresses include the budget, economic development, meetings with state officials, illegal snow play on Highway 108, broadband, NEPA reform, the juvenile hall, the upcoming election, and other pressing issues.

Click here to view the blog. Kirk is in the midst of his first term. His District Three covers the greater Twain Harte and Tuolumne region, and communities up the Highway 108 corridor.