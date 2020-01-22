Mostly sunny
59.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Kirk Highlights Issues Facing County And District Three

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Anaiah Kirk

Anaiah Kirk

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog.

Topics he addresses include the budget, economic development, meetings with state officials, illegal snow play on Highway 108, broadband, NEPA reform, the juvenile hall, the upcoming election, and other pressing issues.

Click here to view the blog. Kirk is in the midst of his first term. His District Three covers the greater Twain Harte and Tuolumne region, and communities up the Highway 108 corridor.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     