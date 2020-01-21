Vehicle Pursuit Suspect Caught During Second Flight Attempt

Tuolumne County Sheriff Office Vehicle View Photos

Sonora, CA – Nearly a week after leading deputies on a 20-mile chase a local man is in jail on a no-bail hold.

As reported here, 29-year-old Sean Foster of Jamestown escaped on foot following the pursuit incident that happened the previous Saturday night between Cherokee Road in Tuolumne and the vicinity of Chicken Ranch Road in Jamestown.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Nicco Sandelin recounts that his office received a report this past Saturday morning that Foster, wanted on a post-release community supervision warrant and on charges relating to the pursuit, had been spotted walking to a residence on Cherokee Road.

Sandelin says as deputies approached the house, Foster ran out the back door in a second flight attempt. However, deputies and K9 Thor gave chase for a short distance until the suspect, cornered, surrendered.

Foster was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on charges relating to the previous chase, which include felony evading with wanton disregard for safety, which carries a $300,000 bail, resisting arrest, and the outstanding warrant. Due to that warrant, he is being held without bail.

Sandelin adds that 50-year-old Kelley Herzer of Tuolumne, a resident of the house Foster had run from, was home at the time of the incident and arrested for being an accessory by allowing the suspect to hide in the house, resisting arrest and a felony charge of making criminal threats. She was assigned a $25,000 bond.