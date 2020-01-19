Wet Weather Returns Tuesday

Double Rainbow Over Downtown Sonora 9/21/13 View Photo

Wet weather will return to Northern California from late Monday into early Wednesday.

A Pacific storm will first bring precipitation to California’s Coastal Range, the Shasta mountains and the northern portions of the Sacramento Valley on Monday night.

Widespread precipitation and breezy conditions will then spread over most of interior Northern California Tuesday morning.

This will make for a wet commute on Tuesday with slick roads and possible longer travel times.

Snow will also spread into the mountains of the northern Sierra Nevada on Tuesday morning with the heaviest snow expected late morning through early evening.

Chain controls could be in effect for the upper portions of the Sierra Nevada highways and roadways.

Motorists heading up into the mountains Tuesday should check the latest road conditions on mymotherlode.com. Just click the traffic tab.

Decreasing showers are expected Tuesday night, with lingering snow showers possible over the Sierra Nevada into Wednesday morning.

Snow levels are forecast to be around 4,000 to 5,500 feet from Monday night into Tuesday. This will lower to 3,500 to 4,500 feet from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Snow fall amounts will range from four inches to one foot above the 5,000 foot elevation.

Forecast rainfall amounts in the northern San Joaquin Valley will be under a tenth of an inch.

Around an inch of rain is expected in the Mother Lode.