Mid-January Roadwork

New Jamestown stoplight View Photo

Caltrans work scheduled this week excludes Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. Work on Tuesday will delay travel in the Mother Lode.

There is no work scheduled in Tuolumne County this week so far. In Calaveras County, work continues on the new traffic signal at the new James Dalton Medical Center in Angels Camp. As reported here , the nearly 10,000-square foot multi-million-dollar rural health care center plans to open this month. The Caltrans traffic signal work will begin Tuesday and go through Friday along Highway 49 from Sultana Lane to Lee Lane. The work is scheduled from 8am-4pm and will restrict some of the lanes and the left and right shoulders and may delay traffic for five minutes.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.