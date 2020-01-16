Mostly cloudy
42.6 ° F
Full Weather
Projected Weather Disrupts Some Mother Lode School Schedules

By B.J. Hansen
Local School Bus

Sonora, CA — There are some schools in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties that will be on an altered schedule today due to impending weather conditions.

Click here to view the latest list. The list will be updated if new information comes into the news center.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Mother Lode and Sierra Nevada through early tomorrow morning. Click here to view the latest.

To monitor chain restrictions throughout the day, click here.  

