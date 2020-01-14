Winter Storm Warning For The Mother Lode, Sierra Nevada

A winter storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy snow to the upper foothills of the Mother Lode and the Sierra Nevada.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Mother Lode above 2,000 feet and the Sierra Nevada, from 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM Friday.

The snow levels will fluctuate between 2,000 to 3,500 feet. The heaviest snow is expected above 4,000 feet. The majority of snow will fall Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening.

Total snow accumulations above the 4,000 foot elevation will range from four inches to three feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Gusty winds may bring periods of whiteout conditions. Tree branches may fall as well. The winds will gust as high as 55 mph over exposed ridgetops and near the crest of the Sierra Nevada.

Travel will be very difficult to impossible with reduced visibility, chain controls and possible road closures, including during the evening commute on Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, carry tire chains, a flashlight, warm clothing, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.