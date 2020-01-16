Calaveras Chamber Of Commerce Board Hires New CEO

Morgan Gace incoming Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce CEO View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A new head business booster is at the helm of one of the Mother Lode chambers of commerce.

Morgan Gace was recently hired during a quick transition by the Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors as the new CEO, replacing Avneet Kaur, who left after only a few months at the post to pursue another opportunity.

In an interview with Clarke Broadcasting, Gace is clearly excited, kicking off 2020 in her new role. “My vision going forward with the chamber is really to get grounded here and connect with my community,” she states. In addition to serving current members and sponsors and working to provide added value, she anticipates reaching out to nonmember businesses as to why they are not part of the chamber and what can be done to better support the county’s business community.

Gace, who parlayed a psychology degree and an interest in business into a career in corporate development, trained with the John Maxwell Team, led by its namesake leadership expert and author, using its framework to guide her business communications, leadership and customer service consulting work. She says she spent the past three years training medical front office and management teams, helping them to improve processes.

A native Californian raised all over the state, Gace grew up in Sacramento, most recently lived in the Bay Area, and worked remotely. She and her husband bought acreage and settled in San Andreas two years ago with plans to develop the ranch property, now home to five dogs and a herd of goats.

“We chose to be Calaveras residents and loved the Old West feel,” Gace confides, adding that her heartstrings to the county go back to visiting grandparents who lived in the Mother Lode and taking field trips to the area. “Every time we came up here and going into local businesses, it was such a difference from the Bay Area, and we looked at a number of properties and locations.”

Chamber President Mark Luster states, “In initial conversations, it became evident that Morgan’s values mirrored the mission of the Chamber: to “promote and foster a healthy community through business advocacy and sustainability.” In addition to enhancing and growing the chamber and advocating for economic growth across the county, Gace will also serve as a legislative business advocate for the community.

Gace will be on hand at the chamber’s annual Installation Dinner Jan. 31 at Ironstone Vineyards. For more information on the event and chamber activities, click here.