CCF Accepting Grant Requests For 20th Anniversary Year

Calaveras County, CA — The Calaveras Community Foundation is more than doubling the amount of money non-profits can receive this year as part of an expanded competitive grant process.

The application period for 2020 began yesterday and it will continue through the end of this month. Maximum CCF grants have typically been $10,000, but the amount is increasing to $25,000 this year in recognition of the foundation’s 20th anniversary. The foundation reports that its ability to do so is thanks to the generosity of corporate and individual donors. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded over $2.4-million in grants and scholarships to Calaveras non-profits and students.

Click here to find more information about how to submit a grant request.

