Controversial ‘Gig Economy’ Law Takes Effect In 2020

Sonora, CA – The so-called California “gig economy” law was passed in September and remains very controversial as it now faces a lawsuit and possible referendum on the 2020 election ballot.

The new law takes effect next week and makes it harder for companies to treat workers as independent contractors. It includes tough restrictions on who can be considered independent contractors or freelancers rather than employees. Workers can only be classified as independent contractors if companies don’t have the right to control their work and how it is done.

A number of factors go into determining that, such as, how closely a worker is supervised and who sets their hours. The work being done must not be part of the company’s regular business, and the worker’s occupation must be distinct from the company’s; in other words, a graphic designer cannot be an independent contractor for a graphic design firm.

There are some exemptions including doctors, lawyers, architects, insurance brokers, grahic artists barber shops, hair and nail salons and spas but they must have the freedom to set their own hours, negotiate their own fees and exercise their own judgment as they do their jobs. The latter must choose their own clients and be paid directly by the clients.

Supporters say it addresses inequities created by the growth of the gig economy, including the employment practices of ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft that use contractors. Company owners with independent contractors must now decide whether to hire them as employees or look for help in other states. Another alternative: asking these workers to start their own businesses, a setup the law allows.

Although the law affects companies of all sizes and out-of-state businesses that use California contractors, it likely will have a greater impact on the many small businesses that have hired independent contractors because of limited staffing budgets. The layoffs companies were forced to make during and after the Great Recession encouraged many small business owners to choose independent contractors over employees. Contractors costs less they don’t get health insurance, 401(k) contributions and other benefits and owners don’t have to let people go when business slows.

Independent contractors and freelancers have long been a sore point for federal and state officials who contend that many of these workers are doing work that employees do. The law approved by the California Legislature in September codifies a 2018 ruling by the state’s Supreme Court that said workers misclassified as independent contractors lose rights and protections including a minimum wage, workers’ compensation and unemployment compensation.

Companies that don’t comply with the law face the possibility of penalties running into the tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars. The new law expands the ability of local officials, and not just state tax officials, to enforce the law starting July 1. It can also lead to lawsuits brought by workers.

The ruling came in a lawsuit brought against the delivery company Dynamex; workers around the country have complained that services like Uber and Lyft have misclassified them as well.

The law is being challenged in state courts, and companies including Uber and Lyft are campaigning for a referendum on the 2020 election ballot on whether they should be exempt from the law.