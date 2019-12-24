Keeping Columbia State Historic Park Running Smoothly

Columbia State Historic Park volunteers View Photos

Columbia, CA – Columbia State Historic Park is looking for VIPs or Volunteer in Parks.

The park is holding a meet and greet seeking volunteers to support the local state park. There will be a brief presentation about the range of volunteer positions needed to be filled. Attendees can also meet with individual docents, who are volunteers who have already completed a training program with the park, for breakout sessions on the topic of their choice. Those subjects may include the museum, schoolhouse, construction, library, town tours, archives, and special events.

Park officials say they depend on its volunteers to provide the best possible experience for visitors. They add times are flexible for those wanting to donate their time. Held at the Eagle Cottage in the park, the meeting will be held Saturday, January 4th at 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. For more information regarding volunteering, the Meet, and Greet, or training, please call (209) 588-9128.