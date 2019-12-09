Two Early Morning Fires In Mother Lode

San Andreas, CA — A home was destroyed by fire in the 6000 block of Old Gulch Road in Calaveras County and an RV was damaged near Stockton Road in Sonora.

The fire on Old Gulch Road in the San Andreas area was reported at around 12:30am, according to CAL Fire, and the structure was a complete loss. Thankfully there were no injuries reported and it did not spread to any nearby vegetation.

At 4:56am there was an RV that caught fire at a homeless camp off Stockton Road in the Sonora area. There were also no injuries and the fire was contained to the vehicle.

It is not immediately clear what ignited the two fires.