Some Races Have Closed For The March Primary

Voting sign directing the public where to vote at polling site in Tuolumne County View Photo

Sonora, CA — Yesterday was the deadline for candidates to file in races in which the incumbent is running in the March 3rd Primary Election.

As reported here yesterday, after announcing he would not run in July, Tuolumne County District Five Supervisor Karl Rodefer changed his mind and filed papers. He is now the incumbent in that district race, which covers the townships of Jamestown, Columbia, and surrounding areas. The other candidates running against Rodefer are small business manager Jaron Brandon and business owner Mike Suess.

Sherri Brennan the current District 1 Supervisor, which includes the City of Sonora, most of Shaw’s Flat, Apple Valley, areas south of Big Hill Road and Phoenix Lake, will have to defend her seat against two qualifying challengers; retired Firefighter David Goldemberg and Sonora Mayor Jim Garaventa.

In the Sonora city council race, incumbents Mark Plummer, Connie Williams, and Matt Hawkins along with newcomer retired Publicist Ann Segerstrom will compete for the three open seats.

For races in which the incumbents are not seeking re-election, like the county’s District 4 that encompasses Groveland, Pine Mountain Lake. Big Oak Flat, Moccasin, Chinese Camp, Lake Don Pedro Area, Rancho Poquitos, Standard, East Sonora, the Junction and Curtis Creek Ranch, the deadline is extended to Wednesday. Incumbent John Gray declining to run. Already three candidates have qualified. They include Teacher Dameion Renault, Artist David Badgley, and retired Senior Analyst Kathleen Haff.