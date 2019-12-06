Rodefer Jumps Into Supervisor Race

Sonora, CA — There is a new development in the race for Tuolumne County Supervisor. With a deadline approaching at 5pm, incumbent District Five representative Karl Rodefer has decided to seek re-election.

We earlier reported that Rodefer was not planning to run for another term. He tells Clarke Broadcasting, “One of the individuals that I was hoping would run decided at the last minute that he is not going to run. And, it is really apparent to me, that having served in this capacity for seven years, how important this position is. I came to the conclusion that without that individual running, that I needed to be in the race. I have the experience, mature judgement, and leadership skills that the job needs.”

The other prospective candidates going through the process of filing paperwork are Jaron Brandon and Mike Suess, so it looks like there will be three candidates on the ballot.

Today is the deadline for candidates to file in races in which the incumbent is running. However, the deadline is extended to Wednesday for races in which the incumbents are not seeking re-election.