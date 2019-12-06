Former California GOP Leader Leaves Party

California State Capitol Building View Photos

Sacramento, CA — The former Republican leader of the California Assembly has left the party.

The Associated Press reports that Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley is no longer a registered Republican and has changed his voter registration to “no party preference.” He is running for re-election next year and in October had received the endorsement of the California Republican party. In a statement, he indicated that the two-party system is resulting in too much bickering and not enough solutions.

Mayes drew criticism from many Republicans in 2017 for working with Democrats to extend the cap-and-trade carbon reduction program. Shortly after he was ousted from his GOP leadership position. Around that time there were also numerous media reports that he was having an alleged affair with the Assembly GOP leader he succeeded, former Mother Lode representative Kristin Olsen.

After losing his leadership role, he joined former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in creating “New Way California,” a group designed to change the mindset of the Republican party.

Following the departure of Mayes there are now 17 Republicans in the 80 seat California Assembly.