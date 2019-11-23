‘Exploratory Excavation’ To Delay Sonora Traffic

Bradford Street closed due to water main break and leak View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) crews are taking preventative measures along a major thoroughfare in downtown Sonora this week that will slow travelers.

Traffic was already impacted after two water main disruptions, one a pipe break and the other a leak, shut down a section of Bradford Street between South Washington and Norlin streets two days in a row this week, as reported here. Next week TUD field crews will be conducting an “exploratory excavation” in conjunction with a water main improvement project.

Work will take place near the intersection of Highway 49/South Washington and School streets on Tuesday, November 26th from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. The southbound shoulder and traffic lane of the highway will be closed during the work, but there will still be two-way traffic along the roadway. Even so, motorists can expect intermittent delays of up to five minutes. Travelers are asked to slow down and drive with caution around workers and equipment in the cone zones.