Bradford Street Closed Again Following Waterline Break

Bradford Street intersection View Photo

Sonora, CA — Bradford Street in Sonora is closed today at the South Green Street intersection following a main water line break that occurred Wednesday afternoon. Click here to view the earlier story.

The road had reopened after emergency repairs were made yesterday, but another resulting leak has been discovered so more emergency repairs are underway. TUD reports that Bradford Street, in the area near the leak, will be closed until approximately three o’clock this afternoon.