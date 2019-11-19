Calaveras Supes’ Agenda Includes CAO, CAL OES Monies

Calaveras County Board of Supervisors 2019 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A closed session evaluation of the county’s CAO and acceptance of power shutdown resiliency funds are on Tuesday’s Calaveras supes’ agenda.

The evaluation of CAO Al Alt is of interest in that it was ordered Oct. 22 following an incident a week earlier at a Valley Springs bar and grill during which Alt was notably injured after being attacked, as reported here.

Among the regular agenda items are tentative plans to authorize the county’s Office of Emergency Services Director John Osbourn to accept $161,639 in Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) resiliency funds. The California Office of Emergency Services (Cal-OES) is awarding grant monies as a part of its FY19 2019 Public Safety Power Shutoff Resiliency Allocation to the county.

The monies can be used to purchase generators, generator fuel, and fuel storage, redundant emergency communications, planning, public education materials/supplies, and one-time costs associated with identifying and equipping resource centers for public access during PSPS events.

Also scheduled is a public hearing and tentative adoption ordinance to a section of county code that would revise setback requirements only for the Business Park (M4) zone.

According to the meeting documents, the ordinance amendment is exempt from CEQA under state guidelines and the adjustment of the setbacks to better conform to other industrial zones does not alter or conflict with any General Plan policy or provision.

The board is also slated to select one of the supervisors to act as the 2020 California State Association of Counties (CSAC) representative and an alternate with their terms beginning Dec.3.

Tuesday’s meeting will open to the public in the supervisors’ chambers at the county government center (891 Mountain Ranch road) following an 8 a.m. closed session.