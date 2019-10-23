Calaveras Sups Order CAO Performance Evaluation

Calaveras County Board of Supervisors 2019 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Calaveras Supervisors rejected a special meeting but gave the green light to do a performance review of the Calaveras County Administrator (CAO).

We reported here last week that CAO Albert Alt suffered notable injuries after being attacked at the Range Bar in Valley Springs a week ago Saturday. Alt was not in attendance at today’s board of supervisors meeting, but staff reported that he is conducting business out of the office.

With a special meeting to discuss the incident and next steps denied, Supervisor Dennis Mills, whose District 4 covers Valley Springs, made another plea, “Then I would ask for a performance evaluation as soon as can be scheduled and he [CAO Alt] is available for the evaluation.”

That request was granted by a unanimous vote. However, it is not immediately clear when Alt is planning to return to work, which prompted neighboring District 5 Supervisor Benjamin Stopper to ask, “Can we get an update from the CAO on what his schedule is and when he feels he’ll be back, sent in an email to us?”

Once that information is received, the board plans to set a date for Alt’s evaluation. The decision was made towards the end of today’s board meeting.