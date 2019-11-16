Sonora Street Closure For Tree Work Delayed

Sonora, CA — A change of plans as a section of a busy downtown Sonora roadway was to shut down on Sunday.

As earlier reported here, a two-block span of South Stewart Street between Mehun and Church streets was to close from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. Crews from Nate’s Tree Service were to remove a large tree that is encroaching on two buildings. That work has been postponed by one week due to scheduling issues.

The exact date and time for the tree work next weekend has yet to be determined. Clarke Broadcasting will pass along that information along as soon as there is an updated.