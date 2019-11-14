Tree Work To Shutdown Sonora Street

Tree Work sign View Photo

Sonora, CA – A section of a busy downtown Sonora street will be closed this weekend for tree work.

South Stewart Street will be shut down between Mehun and Church streets for the removal of a large tree. The work will be conducted on Sunday, November 17th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Signs will be posted at both closure points. Detours around the site are suggested along South Washington/Highway 49 and South Shepherd streets or Gold and Theall streets.

Motorists may want to avoid the area and are asked to obey all signage while slowing down where workers are present.