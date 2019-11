Arnold, CA – The lights have gone out for nearly 2,500 PG&E customers in Calaveras County this morning.

The area impacted is along Highway 4 in Arnold. The utility is reporting that the lights went out around 10:30 this morning for 2,454 customers stretching from Lakemont Pines to Mumbert Acres.

The company relays that a crew is heading to the area to assess the situation and determine a cause. The posted restoration time is 2:30 p.m.