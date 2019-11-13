Critical PG&E Fire Claim Deadline This Week, Another Extended

Sonora, CA – Two critical Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) fire funding claim deadlines are approaching – one has been extended but the filing for the other ends this week – both are related to the Northern California fires that include the Butte Fire.

The cutoff to make a claim of the utility’s $100 million Wildfire Assistance Program fund that was approved by the judge in PG&E’s Chapter 11 cases is this Friday, November 15th. “There is still time to file a claim with the Wildfire Assistance Program,” states Cathy Yanni, the independent third-party administrator overseeing the program and disbursements. She adds, “This fund was set up to help people displaced by the 2017 and 2018 fires with unmet needs, particularly people currently without adequate shelter. This is especially critical now, as we move into the colder, wetter winter months. We urge people who need this help to apply for assistance by the deadline this Friday.”

Company officials note that as of Nov. 12, the Wildfire Assistance Program has received more than 16,000 claims for assistance and paid more than 7,000 claims totaling more than $25 million. Claim forms can be found here.

Another critical deadline has been extended to the end of the year by the Bankruptcy Court. Fire claimants now have until December 31 at 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) to file a Proof of Claim form against PG&E. The company states that the deadline is known as the Bar Date. Not filing a claim could make a claimant ineligible for any payment or other compensation, according to utility officials. Click here for a link to the claim forms.

The Northern California fires include the Butte Fire in Calaveras County. PG&E also shares that anyone who has submitted a claim in the bankruptcy cases may also submit a claim to the Wildfire Assistance Program.