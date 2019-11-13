Two Amador Prescribed Burns Could Produce Smoke In Calaveras County

Amador, CA – Visible plumes of smoke from two prescribed burns in Amador County could be seen and even produce smoke in neighboring Calaveras this week.

The Amador-El Dorado Unit of CAL Fire will be igniting the burns to reduce fuels and protect properties in two areas of the county. The first ignition will be on Wednesday, Nov. 13th and run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., outside of Ione.

Fire crews will set ablaze approximately 65 acres at the Arroyo Seco Vegetation Management Project at the end of Irish Hill Road near Michigan Bar Road/Highway 104. CAL Fire relays the goal is to remove highly flammable vegetation to help protect and reduce the risk of wildfire to the communities of Ione and Willow Creek. The Valley Springs area of Calaveras County could see smoke in the skies.

Then on Thursday, November 14th, the Shake/Fiddle Vegetation Management Project will be ignited on the northside of Shake Ridge Road, between Buckboard Drive and Wagon Wheel Drive, in the community of Pioneer. The 33-acre burn is slated to run through Saturday, November 16th. The burning will take place between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., each day. The objective, according to CAL Fire, is to burn off the timber under-story to maintain and improve upon the existing Shake/Fiddle Fuel Break that is in place to help protect homes from a potential fire coming out of the Cosumnes River Drainage. This burn could produce visible smoke in the community of West Point in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire asks that the public not report it as a wildland fire.