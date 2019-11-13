Many men neglect their health. That needs to change. November is Men’s Health Month.

Nicki Stevens, MTMC Manager of Marketing & Business Development for Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC), was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

MTMC will highlight oft-heard excuses and offers tips on how to take action at a Nov. 15 luncheon workshop. The session is from 10 a.m. to noon and includes a complimentary luncheon.

The central theme is to make time to take care of yourself. Men tend to overlook their own health as everyday demands pull them in many different directions.

According to Stevens, “November is Men’s Health Month so we’ve planned this event to draw attention to local resources that are available to help men to hel themp achieve and maintain good health. We will focus on items that men should be addressing in a timely manner – like Veterans Benefits and establishing a Medical Power of Attorney.”

Featured speakers on men’s health issues are Dr. Vik Moharir and Dr. Wyatt Jaffe; both are physicians in the MTMC Emergency Room. Veterans’ resources will be explained by Natasha Johnson of the Calaveras Veterans Services Office.

Topics include –

Prostate Awareness

Healthy Tips for Better Quality of Life

Medical Power of Attorney

Emergency Care Can Save Your Life

Local Resources for Veterans

This workshop is the latest in Mark Twain Medical Center’s “A Plan 4 Me” series which provides access to information that can help to address everyday situations, as well as identifying and preventing health issues. When attending their first session, participants receive a free “A Plan 4 Me” binder in which to organize reference materials distributed at each event.

Workshop seating is limited and reservations are required. Reserve now by calling Stevens at 209.754.5919.

The “Newsmaker of The Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.