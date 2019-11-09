Postponed Burn To Ignite In Calaveras County

Prescribed burn sign View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Smoke in the skies next week west of Angels Camp will be from an earlier postponed prescribed burn.

CAL Fire officials note that the Whittle Vegetation Management Plan (VMP) project in Calaveras County was originally scheduled for October but was postponed due to adverse weather conditions that were not conducive to burning. The ignition will now take place on Wednesday, November 13th and Thursday, November 14th.

The plan is to set ablaze around 450 acres of grass, chamise, and oak understory along the east side of Fowler Peak. The burn will run from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., each day. CAL Fire says it will help reduce hazardous fuel loading within the project area.

Smoke will be visible from Angels Camp, Highway 49 and Highway 4 and other communities along those roadways. The public is asked not to report the smoke as a wildland fire.

Of note, at the beginning of next week the public will see smoke plumes and haze in the area of Arnold and Big Trees State Park as CAL Fire will be conducting another burn from Monday (Nov.11) until Wednesday (Nov. 13th), as earlier detailed here.