Power Outage In Tuolumne County

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA – PG&E is reporting a power outage in the East Sonora area of Tuolumne County.

The area impacted stretches from Sonora Hills to Quail Ridge Ranch and north of Highway 108. The utility relays that 91 customers spanning from High Meadow Drive to Cabezut Road and along Beckwith Circle down to Cedar Road are without lights. The power went out around 8 a.m. when a resident in the 19600 block of Cedar Road reported to Sonora Police that they heard a loud bang in the area that sounded like an explosion.

PG&E has not determined a cause yet as crews are heading to the area. The company has posted an 11:30 a.m. estimated restoration time.

