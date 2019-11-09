Honoring Vets While Viewing Nature’s Glory

Tioga Pass gate at Yosemite National Park View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park visitors will get to honor veterans and view nature’s splendor without paying to get past the gates.

The park is waiving free admission to the public in honor of Veterans Day on Monday, November 11th. The fee-free day is offered to all park visitors in honor of current members, retired members, and reserve members of the United States Armed Forces and their families.

The National Park Service has honored the Veterans Day free gate fees since 2006. Park officials share, “Waiving entrance fees on Veterans Day is one way the National Park Service works to show appreciation for the millions of men and women who fight to protect America’s great treasures, including Yosemite National Park.”

Vets and their families can also ride the YARTS buses for free to Yosemite Valley on both Sunday, November 10 and Monday, November 11th. Click here for bus schedules and routes.

Park officials note that the savings to vets can be year-round if they pick up an annual national park pass. That $80 cost is waived for active-duty military members and their dependents to enter parks across the country. For permanently disabled veterans there is a free lifetime “Access Pass” to all parks including national wildlife refuges, national forests, and other federal lands. The passes are available at any of the park gates.

The fees being waived only include entrance into the park. All other costs including camping, lodging, or activities within the park still apply.