One Local Team Triumps In First Round Play

Football at Calaveras High School View Photo

Calaveras won big in the first round of the high school football playoffs sending them to the second round with high hopes to take on their next challenger.

In the Division VI bracket of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Football Playoffs, sixth seed Calaveras High on its home turf beat eleventh seeded Western Sierra Collegiate Academy of Rocklin, 56 to 13. Calaveras advances and heads to Ripon to play the third seed Ripon Christians. Sonora High School is the 5th seed and had a bye week this weekend. In the second round of play, the Wildcats will travel to Garden Valley next Friday to square off against the fourth-seeded Golden Sierra High School Grizzlies. That game will be aired live on Start 92.7 and streamed on myMotherLode.com.