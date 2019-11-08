Remembering Victims And Survivors Of Camp Fire

Sacramento, CA – To mark the one-year anniversary of the destructive and deadly Camp Fire, Governor Gavin Newsom declared November 8th of 2019 as “California Resilience Day.”

Proclaiming that the 85 Californians lost in the fire and nearly 19,0000 structures destroyed “left a hole in their families and their community that can never be filled.”

The governor’s entire proclamation can be viewed below:

PROCLAMATION

On the one-year anniversary of the most devastating fire in California’s history, we mourn all that we lost during the Camp Fire and re-dedicate ourselves to preparedness, response and recovery.

Ignited near dawn on November 8, 2018, the Camp Fire raged for nearly three weeks. It destroyed more than 18,800 structures, and 85 Californians lost their lives. These losses left a hole in their families and their community that can never be filled. Moreover, the Camp Fire took place amid two tragedies in Southern California, the Woolsey Fire and the shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, uniting our state in grief.

As we remember these victims and their families, we also honor the “Pioneer Spirit” of Paradise – the bravery, the resilience, and the care for one another that has always defined this community and now guides its recovery. Businesses have re-opened, schools have been rebuilt, families have returned.

The Camp Fire response and recovery also serve as a reminder of our common humanity, which is on display every day in Paradise. As our state confronts climate change, we remain humbled that emergency responders from all over our state rush into danger on behalf of fellow Californians they may never meet. They remind us that we are one California, all ready to protect one another, and all striving toward the same California Dream.

I encourage Californians today to observe a moment of silence for those we lost. As we honor those who perished and those who were displaced, let us all work to embody the spirit of community throughout our state as we unite in resilience.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim November 8, 2019, as “California Resilience Day.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 8th day of November 2019.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

ALEX PADILLA

Secretary of State