Update: Fire In Jenny Lind

CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 2:35 p.m.: CAL Fire reports Firefighters have contained the Oaks Fire that was burning in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County.

The fire ignited in the grass in the 5300 block of Pleasant Oaks Drive off Olive Orchard Road and west of Highway 26 and Jenny Lind Elementary School just after 2 p.m. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the roadside fire was extinguished at a 20‘ x 20‘ spot. All the aircraft have been called off the scene. Crews will continue to mop up for the next thirty minutes. Kilgore adds that no structures were threatened and what sparked the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 2:15 p.m.: Jenny Lind, CA — Cal Fire crews, including Columbia aircraft are heading to a report of a vegetation fire in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County.

The flames are reported in the 5300 block of Pleasant Oaks Drive off Olive Orchard Road and west of Highway 26 and Jenny Lind Elementary School. There are no additional details available at this time on what has been dubbed the Oaks Fire. news updates will be provided as soon as new details come into the newsroom.

