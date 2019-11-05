Tuolumne County Supervisors Take Additional Ballot Measure Steps

Tuolumne County Government Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — Today the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors took additional steps towards placing a one percent increase in the sales tax and a two percent increase in the transient occupancy tax on the March ballot.

In an effort to raise revenues to continue to operate many county services, the supervisors are planning to ask voters if they want to increase the county’s sales tax from the current 7.25-percent to 8.25 percent and the Transient Occupancy Tax from the current 10-percent to 12-percent.

The supervisors voted 5-0 to make changes to the ordinance code that would allow for the tax increases if they are approved by voters. In addition, the board selected Karl Rodefer and John Gray to prepare an argument explaining the ballot measure to the voters. That argument will then come back to the board of supervisors at the next meeting for formal approval.