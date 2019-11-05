Former Supervisor Hanvelt Calls For Action To Improve Forest Health

Sonora, CA — Citing there were great successes in tackling tree mortality in recent years, a former Tuolumne County Supervisor is concerned by the lack of action coming from the state’s Forest Health Task Force.

It is the focus of a new myMotherLode.com blog authored by Randy Hanvelt. He details the magnitude of the issue and offers some early priorities and potential actions.

He also speaks about the urgency of doing something quickly and challenges that are on the horizon.

Hanvelt spent eight years as a Tuolumne County supervisor and now does consulting work in the forest products industry. He served in leadership roles including the Chair of the National Association of Counties Public Lands Policy Steering Committee and the Vice-Chair of the Rural County Representatives Of California.