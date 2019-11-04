Update: Fire Ignites Outside Of Valley Springs

Fire on Meadow Oaks Drive View Photo

Update at 12:03pm: CAL Fire reports the vegetation fire on Meadow Oaks Drive has been contained at a quarter of an acre. Mop-up continues in the area.

Original story posted at 11:54am: Valley Springs, CA — CAL Fire reports that crews are working to extinguish a quarter-acre vegetation fire in Calaveras County.

It is outside of Valley Springs along Meadow Oaks Drive. Air and ground resources are being dispatched to the area. Be prepared for activity.