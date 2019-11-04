Supervisor Mills Argues State Is Becoming Calizuela

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County Supervisor Dennis Mills is weighing in on PG&E’s recent planned power shutoffs, drought and an increase in wildfires.

Mills has authored a myMotherLode.com blog entitled “California’s New Normal.” Despite having the fifth largest economy in the world, and booming tech industries, he argues that California is in the process of becoming like Venezuela.

He criticizes the state’s leadership in handling various challenges, and the impact of the recent power outages on the economy of rural California. Click here to read the blog.