Full Highway Closure Impacts Travelers Near Sonora Pass

Caltrans Closure Above Strawberry View Photo

Strawberry, CA — Caltrans is making some highway slope improvements on Highway 108 and it will impact travelers heading to-and-from Sonora Pass.

Caltrans spokesperson Warren Alford notes, “We are going to have a full closure of State Route 108, above Strawberry, scheduled from 10am-3pm, everyday, Monday through Saturday.”

Anyone planning to travel in the area should keep this in mind and remember that it will be a full closure during the work hours.

There are four different sites being worked on, with each site projected to take a couple of weeks. So, the construction is anticipated to continue until snow arrives this winter season.

Construction is getting underway this morning.