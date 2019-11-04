Seeds And Brackets Set For High School Football Playoffs

Football - Sonora versus Argonaut View Photo

Sonora, CA — We now know the seeding and opponents that Sonora, Calaveras and Amador will take on as the high school football playoffs begin this week.

There is a three-way tie for the Mother Lode League Title between Sonora, Calaveras and Amador with all sitting at 4-1 at the end of the regular season. Sonora and Calaveras will be in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Football – Division VI and Amador is in Division V.

Sonora was given the 5th and will get a week to rest up after the regular season with a first round bye. In the second round of play, the Wildcats will be traveling to Garden Valley in the Sacramento area to take on the 4 seeded Golden Sierra High School Grizzlies. The game will be on Friday November 15 at 7 p.m.

In Sonora’s bracket, the first round playoff game is 8th seed Linden versus 9th seed Hughson. The winner of that game will go up against the 1st seed Escalon in round two. The Wildcats will take on the victor of that game, but of course, first they will have to de-claw the Grizzlies.

Calaveras High is the six seed and will hit the grid iron this Friday, November 8th at 7 p.m. The team will have the home field advantage as they line up against 11th seed Western Sierra Collegiate Academy from Rocklin. If Calaveras wins, they will take on 3rd seed Ripon

Amador as the 3rd seed will play in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Football – Division V playoffs. The team will also have a first round bye and play the winner of 6th seed Rosemont (Sacramento) and 11 seed Livingston (Livingston) game.