Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — A plume of smoke rising up below the Donnell Reservoir Dam had air and ground crews responding to a fire in the Stanislaus National Forest.

Forest Fire dispatch relays that the flames forward rate of spread has been stopped at 5 acres. They add that aircraft was key in fighting the fire as the terrain is very steep and hard to access from the ground. However, at this time crews have almost laid a complete line around the blaze. Dispatch reports that crew will work through the night to gain some containment and additional crews will be on hand first thing in the morning.

Smoke will be visible to motorists and communities along the Highway 108 corridor. No structures are threatened and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.