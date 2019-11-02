Semi Crash Slows Traffic In Columbia Area

Update at 8:50 a.m.: The CHP reports they are still waiting for a tow crew to arrive on the scene, which they hope will be in about 15 minutes. Officers are continuing to direct traffic along Parrotts Ferry Road on the Tuolumne County side of the bridge over New Melones. Travelers may want to find an alternative route along Highway 49. Further details on the collision are below.

Update at 8:20 a.m.: The CHP is reporting that it could take up to an hour for a tow crew to arrive on the scene of a rollover semi crash on Parrotts Ferry Road on the Tuolumne County side of the bridge over New Melones. Officers are directing traffic, which is backed up in both directions. Further details on the collision are below.

Original post at 7:55 a.m.: Tuolumne County — CA — Emergency resources are on the scene of a solo vehicle rollover crash on Parrotts Ferry Road in the Columbia area.

The CHP reports that a semi went off the roadway near the bridge over New Melones on the Tuolumne County side. The big rig flipped over on its side and spilled some of the 80,000 pounds of lime it was hauling, according to the CHP. Officers are directing the traffic that is backed up in both directions. The CHP is reporting no injuries in this crash.

