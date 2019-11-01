Lights On In Calaveras County

PG&E map of Mother Lode area with all PSPS service restored View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — The lights are back on for all of Calaveras County PG&E customers involved in the latest Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). The last 22 addresses along Highway 4 in the Cottage Springs area had their electricity restored last night. PG&E is reporting that out of the statewide 328,255 customers who lost electricity nearly 3,000 remain without lights this morning, which they hope to have turned on sometime today.

The company is reporting that there were 143 incidents of damage or other hazards to the electric system discovered in this latest PSPS and they expect that number to increase. PG&E officials point to these types of damages as ones that could lead to wildfire ignitions if power lines are not de-energized.

The utility reports that during this latest round of line inspections it deployed more than 6,300 PG&E personnel and contractors as well as more than 45 helicopters to support the restoration process. The company adds that nearly 830 electric workers from other utilities across the county have aided them with those inspections and repairs.