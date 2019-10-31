Preparing For Trick Or Treating Safely
Sonora, CA – As witches, goblins, ghouls and a few superheroes take to the streets of Sonora tonight, police offer safety tips for all to enjoy while trick or treating.
For a happy and safe Halloween, the department offers these safety precautions.
Drivers:
- Slow down, don’t drink and drive and stay off your cell phone while behind the wheel.
- Be on the alert for excited youngsters, whose vision may be obscured by masks, darting out into traffic.
Parents:
- Never allow children under the age of 12 to trick or treat alone. Older children should plan their route ahead of time, so parents know where they are.
- Always carry a flashlight and send one with older children.
- It’s very important that children and parents wear some type of reflective clothing, which will allow them to be seen by motorists.
- Remind children to use sidewalks when available and to look both ways before crossing the street.
- Instruct children to only visit well-lit houses and never enter a home to receive candy or a treat.
- Remind children to never approach a car or accept treats from a person in a car.
- Inspect your children’s candy before they eat it. Wrapped and sealed treats are the safest. Discard unwrapped or homemade treats, fresh fruit or anything that looks remotely suspicious.
- Carry a cell phone and report suspicious houses and activities to your local law enforcement agency immediately.