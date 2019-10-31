Preparing For Trick Or Treating Safely

Halloween SPD Trick or Treat safety tips View Photo

Sonora, CA – As witches, goblins, ghouls and a few superheroes take to the streets of Sonora tonight, police offer safety tips for all to enjoy while trick or treating.

For a happy and safe Halloween, the department offers these safety precautions.

Drivers:

Slow down, don’t drink and drive and stay off your cell phone while behind the wheel.

Be on the alert for excited youngsters, whose vision may be obscured by masks, darting out into traffic.

Parents:

Never allow children under the age of 12 to trick or treat alone. Older children should plan their route ahead of time, so parents know where they are.

Always carry a flashlight and send one with older children.

It’s very important that children and parents wear some type of reflective clothing, which will allow them to be seen by motorists.

Remind children to use sidewalks when available and to look both ways before crossing the street.

Instruct children to only visit well-lit houses and never enter a home to receive candy or a treat.

Remind children to never approach a car or accept treats from a person in a car.

Inspect your children’s candy before they eat it. Wrapped and sealed treats are the safest. Discard unwrapped or homemade treats, fresh fruit or anything that looks remotely suspicious.

Carry a cell phone and report suspicious houses and activities to your local law enforcement agency immediately.