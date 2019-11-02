Clear
Supervisor Gray Will Speak About South County Issues

By B.J. Hansen
Groveland, CA — Mother Lode Views will continue its five-part series focusing on the Tuolumne County supervisors.

This weekend’s show will feature District Four representative John Gray whose district covers the greater south county region and some of the outskirts of Sonora. Topics will include road projects, a planned resiliency center, economic development projects, housing needs and other pertinent topics.

Last week’s show featured District Five supervisor Karl Rodefer and next week will feature District Three supervisor Anaiah Kirk. The shows are a chance to hear the supervisors opinions about issues facing their district and the county as a whole.

