County Rivalries During Final Week Of High School Football Season

Sonora Versus Summerville

Sonora, CA — Local high school football teams will face cross-county rivals during the final week of the regular season.

The Summerville Bears will host the Sonora Wildcats at Thorsted Field and Calaveras High School will play host to the Bret Harte Bullfrogs.

Both Sonora and Calaveras have their eyes on postseason play, as the Wildcats are 3-0 in the Mother Lode League and Calaveras is 2-1. Summerville and Bret Harte are both 0-3 in league play and not in contention for the postseason. The playoff brackets and seeds will be finalized over the weekend.